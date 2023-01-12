Italy keen to secure Intel chip factory investment

Reading Time: < 1 minute

ROME (Reuters) – Italy’s government is determined to secure an investment by Intel to build a chip factory in the country, the industry minister said.

“We are always determined to work positively and constructively to achieve our goals,” Minister Adolfo Urso told Reuters, answering to a question on whether the government was concerned that the project might eventually not be realised.

In her end-of-year news conference in December, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said she considered Intel’s investment as highly strategic and she would schedule a meeting with the company to explore ways to facilitate it.

