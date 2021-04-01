Italy make it three wins from three with ease in Lithuania

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Goals from Stefano Sensi and Ciro Immobile earned Italy a 2-0 victory over Lithuania on Wednesday as Roberto Mancini’s side got their third win from three games in 2022 World Cup qualification Group C.

Mancini made 10 changes to the side who beat Bulgaria 2-0 on Sunday and it showed as the visitors struggled to break down Lithuania on their artificial pitch in the opening period.

After the break however, Italy stepped up a gear, with halftime substitute Sensi firing the opening goal two minutes into the second half, before Immobile converted a stoppage-time penalty to make sure of the three points.

Another comfortable victory saw Italy remain top of their group on nine points after a sixth win in a row, with the Azzurri not conceding a single goal in that run.

In Wednesday’s other Group C match, Northern Ireland were held to a 0-0 draw by Bulgaria in Belfast.

Italy are now unbeaten in 25 matches under Mancini, the joint-second longest run without losing, level with Marcelo Lippi, among Italian coaches.

