Italy moots EU-funded migrant corridors

Italy has mooted EU-funded migrant corridors in a ‘non-paper’ ahead of next week’s extraordinary EU summit on migration, according to a draft ANSA has seen.

“We call for the development of European humanitarian corridors, coordinated and financed by the European Commission, as a way to ensure safe and legal access to Europe for vulnerable people, while combating human trafficking”, the document says.

“We are also convinced that specific national schemes for the well-monitored granting of work permits or study visas could be extraordinarily effective in stimulating cooperation from third countries,” it further reads.

The special summit on migration is on February 9-10.

Via ANSA

