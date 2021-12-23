Italy preparing tougher COVID curbs

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Italian government is preparing new measures to battle a surge in COVID-19 infections and might make vaccinations obligatory for more categories of workers, Prime Minister Mario Draghi said on Wednesday.

Key officials are due to meet on Thursday to discuss tightening COVID-19 curbs as concerns grow over the highly infectious Omicron variant.

Draghi told reporters that among the measures that would be considered were a return to obligatory mask-wearing outdoors and the use of more protective Ffp2 masks in some enclosed spaces. He also said vaccine mandates might be reviewed.

“They have already been extended to some categories, and we’ll consider extending it to other categories. I don’t know if we will talk about it tomorrow … but if data on contagions continue to worsen it will be the subject of discussion in a very short while,” Draghi said.

In an effort to curb COVID-19 infections, the government has already made vaccinations mandatory for health care workers, teachers, law enforcement officers and the military.

Photo – Local police watch people stroll and shop in the center of Rome, Italy. EPA-EFE/GIUSEPPE LAMI