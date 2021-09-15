Italy’s COVID-19 death toll passes 130,000

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The health ministry said Tuesday that Italy has registered 4,021 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24-hour period and 72 coronavirus sufferers died here in that time.



As a result, Italy’s COVID-19 death toll passed the 130,000 mark, climbing to 130,027.

On Monday the ministry reported 2,800 new COVID cases and 36 deaths.



It said that 318,593 COVID tests had been done in the last 24 hours, up from 120,045 on Monday.

The positivity rate was 1.3%, down from 2.3% on Monday.



The ministry said 554 COVID sufferers were being treated in intensive care in Italy, nine fewer than on Monday.

It said 4,165 coronavirus patients were in ordinary hospital wards, down 35 in a day.

Photo: An elderly person arrives to receive a vaccination against the coronavirus disease with the Moderna serum at the center for vaccination against COVID-19, established by the local health authority Asl Roma1 at the Auditorium Parco della Musica in Rome, Italy. EPA-EFE/ETTORE FERRARI

Via ANSA