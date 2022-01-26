Italy’s daily coronavirus cases more than double in a day

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Italy reported 186,740 COVID-19 related cases on Tuesday, against 77,696 the day before, the health ministry said, while the number of deaths rose to 468 from 352.

Italy has registered 144,343 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February 2020, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the ninth highest in the world. The country has reported 10.2 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 – not including those in intensive care – stood at 20,027 on Tuesday, increasing from 19,862 a day earlier.

There were 130 new admissions to intensive care units, up from 101 on Monday. The total number of intensive care patients increased to 1,694 from 1,685 the day before.

Some 1.4 million tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 519,293, the health ministry said.

Photo – A woman, wearing a protective face mask, passes-by a mural, amid the coronavirus pandemic in Milan, Italy. EPA-EFE/DANIEL DAL ZENNARO