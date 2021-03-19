Italy’s IRBM President says dealing of AstraZenca vaccine has not been “serene”

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The way the public and institutions have dealt with the AstraZeneca vaccine has not been “serene”, the president of Italian biotech firm IRBM, which is cooperating with the Anglo-Swedish drugmaker in developing the shots, said on Friday.

“It is not an exaggeration to say that the treatment reserved to our vaccine has not been really serene,” Piero Di Lorenzo told daily Corriere della Sera in an interview.

He added that AstraZeneca was making “inhuman” efforts to organise the production and distribution of its vaccine, but wasn’t making “a cent” by selling it to the European Union at just under 3 euros per dose.

Main Photo: EPA/DRAGO PRVULOVIC

