Reading Time: < 1 minute

Italy’s prestigious Treccani Encyclopaedia has chosen ‘Femminicidio’ (Femicide )as its word of the year amid a wave of deadly gender violence recently highlighted by the murder by her ex-boyfriend of 22-year-old Veneto student Giulia Cecchettin.

The word first appeared in Italian in 2001 and was registered as a neologism by the encyclopaedia in 2008.

“Since then, it has spread like wildfire, like the crime it denotes,” said the Treccani Institute.

Via ANSA

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first The Corporate Times is a joint collaboration between The Times of Malta and Corporate ID Group