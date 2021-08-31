It’s official: Jungle Cruise 2 confirmed with original cast

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt and Jack Whitehall are set to return for ‘Jungle Cruise 2’.

Disney has confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that the trio will be back as Frank Wolff, Dr. Lily Houghton and MacGregor Houghton, respectively, after the success of the first film.

Director Jaume Collet-Serra is also set to helm the sequel to the movie franchise inspired by the theme park attraction of the same name, which grossed an impressive $100 million at the domestic box office.

ALL ABOARD 🚢💀🌊

Mahalo to our buddy @Borys_Kit for breaking the big Jungle Cruise sequel news!!!

This is going to be FUN! 🌎

Oh and cheers to Jungle Cruise just crossing $100M at the domestic box office 🍿👊🏾🥃@SevenBucksProd @DisneyStudios #FlynnPics https://t.co/dN0LphpUce — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) August 30, 2021

And British comedian Jack wrote: “Boom!

“Jungle Cruise 2: Jolly up the Thames.

“#Sequel #ManifestIt.”

Dwayne recently admitted he had “goosebumps” when he stepped onto the ‘Jungle Cruise’ set for the first time.

The Disney blockbuster was shot on the Hawaiian island of Kauai and though the actor expected the set to be “spectacular”, he was stunned by just how impressive the replica Brazilian port town – which included a hotel, tavern, docks and market – that had been purpose-built for the project looked.

