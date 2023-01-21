Japan’s passport is most powerful

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Japan has the world’s most powerful passport. The country came out on top of the Henley Passport Index’s 2023 rankings. Japanese citizens can now visit 193 countries visa-free, which amounts to 85 per cent of the world and 98 per cent of the global economy.

Euronews reports Just below Japan, with visa-free access to 192 destinations, come South Korea and Singapore in joint second place. In third are Germany and Spain with visa-free access to 190 different destinations followed by Finland, Italy and Luxembourg with a score of 189.

The UK and US have the 6th and 7th place, followed by Malta’s which is in the 8th place, having access to 186 countries.

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first