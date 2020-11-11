Johnson: Call with Biden was a return to traditional UK-U.S. relations

Reading Time: < 1 minute

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson described his phone call with U.S. President-elect Joe Biden as a return to traditional issues in relations between Britain and the United States.

“It was a kind of return to the kind of business that we’re used to doing together: sticking up for democracy around the world, human rights, free trade, NATO, our joint security, the transatlantic alliance … and above all climate change,” Johnson said when asked about the call which took place on Tuesday evening.

