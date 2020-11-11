Johnson: Call with Biden was a return to traditional UK-U.S. relations

Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson described his phone call with U.S. President-elect Joe Biden as a return to traditional issues in relations between Britain and the United States.
“It was a kind of return to the kind of business that we’re used to doing together: sticking up for democracy around the world, human rights, free trade, NATO, our joint security, the transatlantic alliance … and above all climate change,” Johnson said when asked about the call which took place on Tuesday evening.