Junk food ads to be banned before 9pm on British TV

Junk food ads will be banned before 9pm on TV, but loopholes will allow brands to continue to advertise online, under new rules announced by the government.

The ban, to come into force at the end of 2022 as part of a drive to cut child obesity, will outlaw daytime and early-evening TV slots for foods high in fat, salt and sugar and bar paid-for advertising on the internet.

But brands will be able to carry on promoting their unhealthy products on their own blogs, websites, apps or social media pages.

