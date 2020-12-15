Malta: Keith Schembri says Joseph Muscat knew who 17 Black belonged to

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent reports on the Caruana Galizia public inquiry sitting during which Keith Schembri said that he had informed Joseph Muscat who the owner of 17 Black was, but he was unsure when he had told the former Prime Minister.

The paper quotes Social Justice Minister Michael Falzon who said that the rate of people in severe material deprivation stood at three percent of the population in 2019, down from 10.2 percent in 2016.

