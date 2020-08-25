Kremlin denies accusations of involvement in Navalny’s poisoning

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Kremlin has rejected accusations that Vladimir Putin was involved in the suspected poisoning of opposition critic Alexei Navalny, who is in a coma in a German hospital.

A spokesman called reports of his poisoning “hasty” in the Kremlin’s first remarks since the Berlin clinic where Navalny is a patient confirmed he had been contaminated with a cholinesterase inhibitor – part of a group that includes nerve agents and pesticides, as well as certain drugs.

Dmitri Peskov, the Kremlin spokesman, said on Tuesday that accusations against Putin over the poisoning were “empty noise” and “idle talk”. “We can’t treat as serious the accusations you’ve voiced,” Peskov said during a regular conference call with journalists. “These accusations can in no way be true.”

The Guardian / CDE

