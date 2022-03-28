Labour returns 39,474 majority / Malta News Briefing – Monday 28 March 2022

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Labour returns 39,474 majority

The Labour Party has won the 2022 general election by an increase majority confirming Prime Minister Robert Abela in Castille.

According to early morning estimates, the Labour Party was returned to power with a 39,474 majority, equivalent to some 55.1% of the vote. The PN stood at 41.7% and the smaller parties 3.2%. Labour has wont eight districts, with the PN taking home only the 8th, 9th, 10th, 11th and 12th. This is expected to translate itself into an 11-seat majority.

Leaders react to result

At the counting hall in Naxxar, PM Robert Abela said that “The people have decided that Malta should keep on progressing,” he said at the counting hall later. Addressing festive supporters, Abela said that his party’s thousand promises need to be implemented. “Work must start immediately and together we will reach the new targets,” Abela concluded.

PN leader Bernard Grech said that he would contest again the election for party leadership.

“Instead of a two-thirds majority that Labour was projecting months ago, today we have a Labour victory but still the PN is here. We had a positive campaign, that put across our vision,” Grech said on his party’s political station. He said the PN would also give a voice to those who decided to stay at home this election.