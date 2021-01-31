Lady Gaga shares how she’s dealing with Covid-19 ‘epic sense of powerlessness’

Reading Time: 2 minutes

USA Today/ANSA – Lady Gaga shares her ‘helplessness’ concern for what is happening in the world during the pandemic.

USA Today reports Lady Gaga may be a mighty Mother Monster to her fans, but the coronavirus pandemic has left her feeling less powerful than usual.

We’ve encountered a super virus that is epic in its disastrous proportions,” she said. “So that feeling of powerlessness in some ways is, I think, something that we all share,” she said to USA Today.

Gaga, 34, also added that she tries to keep herself mentally steadfast with exercise. “It is really important to keep my body moving. It is important for my mental health. I exercise regularly, especially walking and hiking.”

“I found during COVID that… you can grab the courage that’s happening in the universe and grab that bravery and put it right inside yourself and be fearless,” she explained.

She hopes others stay active, whether through an online yoga class or a “walk around the block you live on,” while the world is “in the midst of a mental health crisis.”

“I really encourage people to move their bodies and be in the world. Wear masks, stay safe, but don’t forget to move. Because when your energy’s stagnant like that, it really can lead to mental health problems,” she said. “I really believe that by practicing everyday skills… like moving your body, drinking lots of water, eating healthy, making sure to take care of yourself, self-care – these are things that we have to make sure that we’re doing to take care of our minds.”



