Large EU states commit to coordinated launch of COVID vaccinations

Germany, France, Italy and five other European states will coordinate the start of their COVID-19 vaccination campaigns, the countries’ health ministers said in a joint statement.
The countries will promote “the coordination of the launch of the vaccination campaigns” and will rapidly share information on how it is proceeding, the statement said, along with other commitments on areas such as transparency.
The statement was released by Italy and also signed by the health ministers of Germany, France, Belgium, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Spain and Switzerland.
Main Photo: EPA-EFE/Thais Llorca
16th December 2020
Systemic shortcomings in Sweden’s elderly care coupled with inadequate measures from the government and agencies contributed to the country’s high death toll in nursing homes, an initial report by an official commission said.
Sweden’s pandemic st...
16th December 2020
Democratic President-elect Joe Biden has begun nominating members of his Cabinet and White House team, working to fulfill his promise to build an administration that reflects the United States' diversity.
Biden continued filling out his Cabinet T...
16th December 2020
Germany entered a strict lockdown on Wednesday in an effort to get soaring coronavirus cases under control as the number of registered deaths from COVID-19 jumped by 952, the highest daily increase yet.
Fears that the pandemic is spiralling out o...
16th December 2020
Polish scouts during the ceremony of handing over the symbolic Bethlehem Light of Peace to Lithuanian scouts from the Kaunas region in Lithuania in the village of Poszeszupie in Podlasie, Poland 15 December 2020.
The slogan of this year's Bethleh...
16th December 2020
In-Nazzjon says that Education Minister Justyne Caruana declined questions by the paper about the American University of Malta, which reported a loss of over €11 million in the period between 2018 and 2019.
The paper quotes European Commission Pr...
16th December 2020
L-Orizzont says that the Customs Department is investing in new technology that scans luggage going through the airport. Customs head Joseph Chetcuti said that frequent flight from the UK after Brexit will increase the volume of arrivals from outsid...
16th December 2020
The Independent speaks to Chamber of SMEs CEO Abigail Mamo who said that, while retail sales over Christmas will be better compared with the rest of the year, businesses anticipate a drop of 30 to 50 percent from last year.
The paper says that th...
16th December 2020
The Times quotes a government statement in reaction to the decision by the Caruana Galizia public inquiry board to extend beyond the December deadline set by the Prime Minister. The statement read that the inquiry will have to carry the ‘consequence...
16th December 2020
French pharmaceutical firm Valneva will start the first clinical trials of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate at four sites in England, Britain's business ministry said on Wednesday.
The Phase I and Phase II trials involve 150 volunteers in Bristol, ...
16th December 2020
Poland cannot loosen COVID-19 restrictions yet and people should stay at home over Christmas and New Year to stop the spread of the coronavirus, senior government ministers said.
The country is preparing to start its vaccination programme from mi...
