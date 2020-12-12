Last farewell to Paolo Rossi, the man who made Italy happy

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Paolo Rossi returned to Vicenza, the city that launched him in football that counts, for his last match.

The people from Vicenza proved it at the most difficult moment: lining up by the hundreds, by the thousands, to wait for their turn, in the cold and until it got dark, to greet the light walnut coffin with the body of the 1982 Mundial champion.

Vicenza, as well as in Prato, which gave birth to Rossi will be mourning the football player who made Italy happy.

Among the many who arrived in Vicenza for the last farewell, Marco Tardelli, who spent a long time in front of the coffin with Federica Cappelletti, Rossi’s wife, and their two daughters, and the Fiorentina coach, Cesare Prandelli. “For me he is a friend, a sincere friend: I can’t find the words, I haven’t accepted him yet” said the former Italian selector. Then, commenting on the line of people outside the stadium, he added: “It is the testimony of how Paolo lived his profession, and people come to greet Paolo, not the player. He has managed to recover like few others in the world. from always difficult moments remembering the values ​​of friendship He was never a character, he became one because in football he did what he did.

In Vicenza they are already thinking of dedicating the avenue leading to the stadium to him. Before the opening of the funeral home, Rossi’s first wife, Simonetta Rizzato, had also arrived with her son Alessandro.

Lega Serie A and all the clubs will remember and pay tribute to Paolo Rossi through a series of initiatives on the occasion of the next round of the championship.

The players displayed a black armband and before the kick-off of each match a minute of meditation will be observed, at the end of which a historical audio will be broadcast that will remember the exploits of the former striker at the 1982 World Cup.

Like this: Like Loading...