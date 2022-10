Reading Time: < 1 minute

RIGA (Reuters) – The centre-right New Unity party of Latvian prime minister Krisjanis Karins appeared set to win Saturday’s national election, a LETA/LSM exit poll showed, with security concerns dominating the campaign following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Latvian Prime Minister Arturs Krisjanis Karins at a polling station during the Parliamentary elections in Sigulda, Latvia, 01 October 2022. Latvia holds the 14th parliamentary elections on 01 October 2022. EPA-EFE/TOMS KALNINS

(Reporting by Andrius Sytas)

