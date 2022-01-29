Lawyers want Court to stop it-Topo from testifying in HSBC case / Malta News Briefing – Saturday 29 January 2022

Reading Time: 3 minutes

News Update

A Pietá man who was found seriously hurt outside garages in his hometown on Friday morning has died, the police said in a brief statement on Saturday. The 54-year-old was being treated at Mater Dei Hospital. He died overnight. Police found the man lying on the ground at the entrance to a garage complex on Triq Hookham Frere at 6.30am on Friday following a report. He was seriously injured. (Times of Malta)

Right-wing cleric David Muscat has been charged with hate speech and misuse of electronic communications technology, over a Facebook comment he had made earlier this year, in which he said that homosexuality, which he referred to as “gayaġni”, was worse than demonic possession. Muscat pleaded not guilty to the charges before Magistrate Ian Farrugia this morning. He was arraigned by summons, not under arrest, and so bail was not required. His lawyers Mariah Mula and Christopher Attard said they would not be denying that the reply to the post had actually been written by Muscat, but said they would be contesting the assertion that it constituted hate speech. (MaltaToday)

Morning Briefing

Lawyers want Court to stop it-Topo from testifying in HSBC case

Vince Muscat’s legal team has asked the Court to disqualify Darren Debono it-Topo from testifying on the HSBC bank robbery case, arguign that he is currently interdicted after being found guilty of perjury five years ago. Debono is being considered as the key witness in the case against Vince Muscat il-Koħħu, with the latter accused of theft and attempted homicide. It-Topo was also accused originally, but was granted a reduced ten-year sentence after agreeing to testify against Muscat.

Positive indications on feasts, band clubs say

The National Band Clubs Association said that they had received positive indications from health authorities on the organisation of feasts this year. The Association met with PM Robert Abela, DPM Chris Fearne and Public Health Superintendent Charmaine Gauci.

“Should COVID cases in the community remain under control, as from April 2022, ,” the band clubs said: “This means the Good Friday procession could be the first to be celebrated, in line with protocols.”

“The National Band Clubs Association calls on those involved in feasts to continue showing discipline so that we can once again celebrate and organize religious activities and feasts which form part of the Maltese patrimony,” it said.

Covid-19 Update: 229 new cases were reported on Friday, while 575 recovered, health authorities said. During the last 24 hours, three other Covid-19 related deaths were reported, bringing the death tally to 544. 105 persons are currently hospitalised, five of whom in ITU.

CDE News