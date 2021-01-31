Lazio revival continues with 3-1 win at Atalanta

Reading Time: < 1 minute

BERGAMO, Italy (Reuters) – Lazio secured their fifth win in a row with a 3-1 victory at Atalanta in Serie A on Sunday which moved Simone Inzaghi’s side above their opponents into fifth in the standings.

Adam Marusic got the visitors off to a perfect start with a fine solo goal inside three minutes, before Joaquin Correa latched on to Ciro Immobile’s header and fired home in the 51st to put Lazio on course for a comfortable win.

Looking to make amends for their midweek Coppa Italia defeat by Atalanta in Bergamo, Lazio had chances to make it three before Mario Pasalic got the hosts back in the match with 11 minutes to go.

However, substitute Vedat Muriqi made sure of the win three minutes later as Lazio moved level on 37 points with fourth-placed AS Roma, who host Hellas Verona later on Sunday.

“We have great mental strength,” Lazio assistant Massimiliano Farris told DAZN. “In the Coppa Italia (on Wednesday) we went out undeservedly. Today, we played a strong game and we won in a more than deserved way.

“Lazio-Atalanta has become a classic. Today it was important to overtake them in the standings.”

