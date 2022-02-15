Leading Global Lotteries Tech Provider IGT Selected As National Lottery Technology Provider

Reading Time: 2 minutes

National Lottery plc, a fully owned subsidiary of IZI Group plc and the Preferred Proponent for the National Lottery Concession in Malta, have announced that subsidiaries of the leading technology provider International Game Technology PLC (IGT), have been selected as the Lottery Technology and Services Provider for the upcoming National Lottery Concession running from 2022-2032.

IGT is an undisputed global leader in lotteries and gaming, generating $4.8 billion in revenues in 2019 and employing approximately 11,000 persons globally.

“We have been preparing for this project for over two years as we wanted to partner with the leading global lottery technology provider that is innovative, has the experience in operating state lotteries and understands the local context. This is what we found in IGT, making this choice one of our Group’s most important strategic decisions,” stated Johann Schembri, IZI Group’s Founder and CEO.

“Through this strategic alliance, National Lottery plc is ensuring that the National Lottery operation in Malta for the coming ten years will run on world-class technology that meets the stringent demands to elevate this operation to European benchmarks, creating a paradigm shift in the way the National Lottery is operated and appreciated by the public,” added Mr. Schembri.

Jay Gendron, IGT Chief Operating Officer, Global Lottery, expressed his delight at having been selected as National Lottery plc’s strategic technology partner.

“We have enjoyed working together with National Lottery plc for several months. We believe that with our expertise as a world leading lottery provider combined with the local knowledge of National Lottery plc, we can provide a lottery experience of the highest quality in Malta. The Maltese lottery market is very interesting and our experience in operating similar markets will ensure that the new lottery will be of the utmost quality.”

IGT is publicly listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol (NYSE:IGT). As a global leader in gaming, IGT delivers entertaining and responsible gaming experiences for players across all channels and regulated segments, from Gaming Machines and Lotteries to Sports Betting and Digital. IGT has a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 countries around the world and creates value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility.

Information provided by IZI Group