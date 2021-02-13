Leicester moves into second place after beating Liverpool with three goals in 8 minutes

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Leicester beat Liverpool 3- 1 to add to the woes of the British Premier League Champions.

Leicester are now on 46 points, four behind leaders Manchester City, who have two games in hand. Manchester United can reclaim second spot tomorrrow, providing they avoid defeat at West Bromwich Albion.

Liverpool however, any faint hopes of retaining their title completely extinguished, remain in fourth, but Chelsea, West Ham, Everton, Tottenham and Aston Villa are all in a position to pass them if they use their games in hand wisely. A top-four finish, given their 2021 form, looks like a pipe dream at the moment.

This brings five defeats for Liverpool, in the last ten Premier League games for the reigning champions, and this latest the third on the spin for a team that cannot find its confidence again.

