Less than a thousand registering for work – NSO

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The NSO reported that there are only 961 persons still registering for work, with the number being more than halved over the past twelve months.

Data provided by Jobsplus for May 2022 indicate a year-on-year decrease of 994 persons registering under Part I, and an additional drop of 46 persons registering under Part II of the unemployment register.

Registered unemployment levels decreased across all age groups for both males and females.

Males accounted for 71.7% of total registrants while females accounted for the remaining 28.3%. The largest share of males and females on the unemployment register sought occupations as clerical support workers, with 22.1% and 42.3%.