Lewandowski keeps Poland alive as Spain stutter again

Reading Time: 2 minutes

World footballer of the year Robert Lewandowski headed a second half equalizer to rescue a 1-1 draw for Poland against stumbling Spain on Saturday and avoid an early exit from Euro 2020.

Spain were again haunted by their inability to finish off chances as they drew 1-1 with Poland on Saturday after missing a second-half penalty to leave their hopes of making the Euro 2020 knockout stage hanging in the balance.

Alvaro Morata gave Spain the lead in the 25th minute but Poland, who had hit the woodwork twice in the first half, deservedly drew level with a towering header from Robert Lewandowski in the 54th.

Spain were given a penalty soon after but Gerard Moreno blasted his shot against the post and Morata scuffed the rebound wide, leaving Luis Enrique’s side cursing their profligacy just as in their goalless opening draw with Sweden.

Saturday’s draw left Spain third in Group E with two points and needing a win against Slovakia on Wednesday to guarantee their place in the next round.

Poland are bottom with one point but head into their final game against Sweden with a chance of reaching the last 16.

“We are raging,” said Spain captain Jordi Alba.

“We kept on trying until the end but were against a really tough opponent and we lacked a bit of luck.”

dpa/ Reuters

Photo – Robert Lewandowski (R) of Poland celebrates after scoring the 1-1 equalizer during the UEFA EURO 2020 group E preliminary round soccer match between Spain and Poland in Seville, Spain, 19 June 2021. EPA-EFE/Jose Manuel Vidal / POOL