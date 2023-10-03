Libya envoy urges unified Derna flood response

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The United Nations’ Libya envoy Abdoulaye Bathily said on Monday he was concerned about “unilateral and competing initiatives” by Libyan institutions to rebuild Derna, where a destructive flood killed thousands of people last month.

“Unilateral efforts are counterproductive, deepen the existing divisions in the country, impede reconstruction efforts and are at odds with the outpouring of solidarity, support and national unity shown by Libyan people,” he said in a statement.Libya has had little stable governance since a 2011 NATO-backed uprising and it split in 2014 between western and eastern factions with parallel political institutions.On Sunday, the eastern administration said it was postponing an international conference it had planned to hold on reconstruction for Derna.The internationally recognised government in Tripoli, in the west, has also said it plans to hold a reconstruction conference.Analysts have said control over Derna’s reconstruction, which could bring large sums in finance and coordination with foreign powers, may become a major new arena for conflict between Libyan factions.

via Reuters

