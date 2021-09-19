Libya ready to host a million workers from Egypt

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Libyan Minister of Labor, Ali Al-Abed, said Libya is ready to host one million workers from Egypt and that the agreements and contracts signed between the two countries in Cairo confirms the need for such a number of workers.

Al-Abed told Al-Ahram newspaper that the Government of National Unity has been working on reconstruction, unification of institutions, and paving the way for elections as priorities since taking office, adding that Prime Minister Abdul-Hamid Dbeibah launched “Return of Life” development plan as a first of its kinds in years to include infrastructure, electricity, transportation, health and other fields.

He also said that the Libyan-Egyptian Joint High Committee signed 19 million dinars worth agreements and contracts and these need skilled, trained workers to be implemented in Libya, adding that such workforce exists in Egypt.

“Libya will provide Egyptian workers with medical and social insurances, and linking the insurance of pension in Libya and its continuation in Egypt if the workers decided to return home. Also, workers can bring their families with them and will be able to conduct bank transactions for money transfers.” The Minister added.

Photo – EPA/MOHAMED MESSARA

Via The Libya Observer