Libya’s warring parties sign ceasefire agreement

The two main warring parties in Libya have signed a ceasefire agreement in Geneva, UN Libya envoy Stephanie Williams announced.

“I wish to congratulate you on what you have accomplished here. It needed much courage,” Williams told military envoys representing Prime Minister Fayez al-Serraj and military strongman Khalifa Haftar.

“I hope that this agreement will put an end to the suffering of the Libyan people,” she added.

The truce deal was reached ahead of Libyan political talks that start in a preparatory phase next week. In-person meetings are set to start in Tunis on November 9.

The UN-recognized Tripoli government of Prime Minister al-Serraj is being backed by Turkey, while forces in the east of the country under Haftar are supported by Russia, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates.

