Liquigas Malta launches Twiny and Primagrill, a practical BBQ solution

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Liquigas Malta has the new perfect combination for the summer season! If you are a true lover of the outdoor or if you just enjoy a good BBQ with your family or friends outside, while creating amazing memories, the combination between the unique and cute Twiny and Primagrill is the perfect choice for you.

Twiny is an exclusive cylinder from Liquigas Malta which has the purpose of being very practical to move around with you, since its capacity is of 5kg and the dimensions are 31 cm x 31 cm. It is perfect for summer since you can use it for BBQ, outdoor stoves, camping, etc.

Primagrill is the new grill, especially designed to fit Twiny, which is perfect to transport. It is very easy to assemble and provide you with an amazing BBQ. You can prepare the food before and then just enjoy the art of BBQ while spending quality time with the ones you love.

It offers you three cooking methods depending on what is your desire. If you opt to cook eggs, fried fish or bacon, Griddle is the perfect method for you! However, if you prefer vegetables, meat or fish the Grill is the right choice. If what you need is a stove it is very easy! Just remove the grill plate and place saucepan on top of Primagrill.

This very versatile product will be available in Liquigas Shop at Kalafrana, Birżebbuġa, and multiple authorized shops across Malta and Gozo very soon. Check the exact locations on the website www.liquigasmalta.com.

If you want to discover more information please call our Customer Care +356 2248 6010 or reach out via our Facebook Page.

