Live Blog: SOTEU Speech – Von der Leyen makes case for increased EU military role, stronger spending on climate change

Updated 1003: Von der Leyen speaks of hybrid attack by Belarus

The European Union will not tolerate a “hybrid attack” by Belarus using migration, the bloc’s chief executive said, but stressed the union would remain vulnerable for as long as its 27 member countries remain divided on the hot-button issue. “They’ve put people on planes and literally pushed them towards our borders,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said of the Belarusian authorities during an annual policy speech to the European Parliament on Wednesday.

“It is a hybrid attack to destabilise Europe. We will never tolerate that,” she said, vowing support to Lithuania, Latvia and Poland who border Belarus and have the EU’s eastern external frontier.

Updated 1000: EU, U.S. must act together on global agenda

The European Union should develop a new global agenda with the United States insisting the two were more powerful when working together. “With the United States we will develop our new agenda for global change, from the new trade and technology council to health, security and sustainability,” von der Leyen told MEPs. “The European Union and the United States will always be stronger together,” she insisted.

Updated 0955: Von der Leyen wants EU to strengthen military capabilities

Defence and military issues are thorny issues for a number of Member States, but the Commission President beliefs it is time to act. Arguing that the EU should strengthen its independent military capabilities, she said that Europe can and clearly should be able and willing to do more on its own. On the other hand, the EU will work with NATO toward “a new EU-NATO joint declaration by the end of the year”.

She also revealed that a European Defense Summit is being planned with French President Macron for the first half of 2022. France will be assuming the EU Presidency in January, taking over Slovenia.

Von der Leyen added that the EU must be able to intervene militarily without the help of the United States but lacks the political will to do so.

Updated 0948: EUR 4 bn more allocated towards fighting climate change

The European Union will increase its financial support to help poorer countries fight climate change and adapt to its impacts, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said as she dedicated extensive chunks of her speech on the issue. “We will now propose an additional 4 billion euros for climate finance until 2027,” while adding that the EU expects the United States and other countries to also step up their pledges.

“We will put a price on pollution … we will have smarter cars and cleaner airplanes, and we will make sure that higher climate ambition comes with more social ambition.”

Updated 0943: EU to re-start budget rules review in weeks to reach deal before 2023

The European Commission will re-launch a review of the European Union’s budget rules in weeks, with a view to agree on a reform by 2023, the head of the Commission Ursula von der Leyen said. The rules, which limit government borrowing to support the value of the euro, are suspended since 2020 to give governments leeway to fight the economic down turn caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Most EU countries have significantly exceeded the traditional budgetary thresholds.

But spending needed to fight climate change and large debt generated by pandemic spending require changes in the rules. “The Commission will re-launch the discussion on the economic governance review in the coming weeks. The aim is to build a consensus on the way forward well ahead of 2023,” von der Leyen added.

Updated 0940: EU to double international funding to protect nature

The European Union will double its international funding to protect nature and halt the decline of the world’s biodiversity, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen argued. “I am proud to announce today that the European Union will double its external funding for biodiversity. In particular, for the most vulnerable countries,” von der Leyen said.

EU to donate another 200 million COVID-19 doses: The European Union’s chief executive Ursula von der Leyen pledged on Wednesday to accelerate the rate of vaccinations for COVID-19 around the world, offering another 200 million jabs for non-EU countries. “Our first and most urgent priority is to speed up global vaccination,” she told the European Parliament in Strasbourg.

The pace of vaccination against COVID-19 must be quickened across the globe to avert “a pandemic of the non-vaccinated”, the European Union’s chief executive said on Wednesday in her annual policy speech.

Ursula von der Leyen’s second ‘state of the union’ address since she took over as European Commission president comes after two years that have tested the resilience of the bloc with the COVID-19 pandemic, a sharp economic downturn and strains over Brexit.

“Let’s make sure that it does not turn into a pandemic of the non-vaccinated,” von der Leyen told EU lawmakers in Strasbourg, France.

Announcing a new donation of another 200 million doses by the middle of next year, von der Leyen said she was also worried by variation of vaccination rates among the EU’s member states.

“The next year will be another test of character,” she said.

At the end of August, 70% of the adult population in the 27-nation EU had been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. This marked a milestone after a slow start, but also masked big differences among EU countries.

Updated 0900: Commission President to start SOTEU Speech, Metsola to Chair

Commission President von der Leyen is addressing the European Parliament. The session is being chaired by First Vice-President Roberta Metsola after President David Sassoli developed an illness overnight.

CDE News, with additional reporting by Reuters, Politico and Euronews