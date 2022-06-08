LIVE: Ukrainian Speaker to address European Parliament

The President of the Ukrainian Parliament (the Verkhovna Rada) Ruslan Stefanchuk will be addressing the European Parliament later this morning (1130 hrs). Earlier, he will be addressing the media together with EP President Roberta Metsola (1110 hrs).
In Strasbourg, Stefanchuk will also be meeting the President of the European Council as well as representatives of the different political groupings within Parliament. He is also expected to open the 14th meeting of the EU-Ukraine Parliamentary Association Committee together with Metsola and later inaugurate an exhibition of Ukrainian photographers.