Liverpool into last 16 with win over Atletico

Reading Time: 2 minutes

LIVERPOOL, England (Reuters) -Liverpool marched into the knockout stages of the Champions League with two games to spare after a convincing 2-0 victory over 10-man Atletico Madrid at Anfield on Wednesday guaranteed them top spot in Group B.

With four wins out of four, Juergen Klopp’s side can now take their foot off the gas for the final two games of the group stage and focus their resources on their Premier League title push.

Liverpool have yet to lose in 16 matches in all competitions this season and their unbeaten run stretches back 25 matches to their April 6 loss to Real Madrid in last season’s Champions League campaign.

“The first target was to get through this group. I didn’t expect we would be through after four games but the boys did it and it’s really well deserved,” said Liverpool boss Juergen Klopp.

The only negative for Klopp’s side was a hamstring injury to Brazilian forward Roberto Firmino in the second half.

A draw would have been enough for Liverpool to be sure of their passage to the last 16, but from the outset Klopp’s side looked like they had nothing but victory on their minds.

Porto earn draw at AC Milan to leave Italians on brink of exit

MILAN (Reuters) -AC Milan earned their first Champions League point of the season with a 1-1 draw against Porto at San Siro on Wednesday, but the result left the seven-time European champions on the brink of elimination.

Luis Diaz struck after six minutes to put the Portuguese side in front and they dominated the first half against an under-par Rossoneri side.

An own goal from Chancel Mbemba drew Milan level after the break and Zlatan Ibrahimovic had a goal ruled out for offside, but the Italians’ wait for a victory goes on.

“It’s tough against teams who are used to Champions League football like Porto or Atletico Madrid. Experience is important,” Milan striker Olivier Giroud told Canal Plus.

“We are a young team but I don’t want to make excuses. We also needed a little more luck. We have played some good matches.”

It is the first time in Milan’s history that they have failed to win any of their opening four Champions League games.

They now must pick up maximum points in their remaining Group B games away to Atletico and at home to Liverpool to stand any chance of progressing to the last-16.

Reuters

Photo Liverpool’s Sadio Mane celebrates after scoring the 2-0 lead during the UEFA Champions League group B soccer match between Liverpool FC and Atletico Madrid in Liverpool, Britain, 03 November 2021. EPA-EFE/Peter Powell