Logistics companies suspend cross-border delivery services due to Brexit red tape – FT

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Financial Times – The German logistics group DB Schenker became the latest major parcels operator to suspend cross-border delivery services because of the new red tape and customs paperwork imposed by Brexit.

The Financial Times reports that in a note issued to customers the company said it was suspending shipments from the EU to the UK blaming the “enormous bureaucratic regulations” created by the post-Brexit trading arrangements that had left recipients in the UK unable to handle shipments in a “legally compliant manner”

Last week another major international delivery company, DPD, suspended deliveries from the UK to the EU, saying that up to 20 per cent of parcels had incorrect information attached. In a statement DPD blamed “challenges” with the government’s New Computerised Transit System (NCTS) since January 1, when the EU-UK post-Brexit trade deal came into force. The company has said it will review the situation on Friday.

Read more on The Financial Times

Photo -The headquarters of DB Schenker, the logistics subsidiary of German railway operator Deutsche Bahn, in Essen, Germany, 03 May 2016. EPA/ROLF VENNENBERND

Like this: Like Loading...