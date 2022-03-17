Long way back for Man United who reached new lows in defeat by Atletico

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Eleven years ago, Manchester United could make a serious claim to being one of the best teams in Europe. Now, after another limp early Champions League exit, that pinnacle has never felt so far away for this directionless giant.

There was no shame in losing to a team widely regarded as one of the greatest ever – Pep Guardiola’s Barcelona – in the 2011 Champions League final, especially as United had just competed in their third European Cup final in four seasons.

Since, things have gone horribly wrong, especially since Alex Ferguson’s departure in 2013. United have been eliminated from six of their last eight Champions League knockout stage ties, having won 13 of their 16 previous such ties.

Their second-leg defeat by Atletico Madrid at Old Trafford on Tuesday night meant they were eliminated at the last-16 stage with a whimper, representing a new nadir as it showed just how far they have fallen, and how much there is still to do to turn things around.

“It is too many years without any trophies,” goalkeeper David de Gea said. “We need to be clear, we want to achieve good things.

“We need much more from everyone because this club is too big for where we are now.”

While neighbours Manchester City are eyeing their fourth Premier League title in five years, chased by old foes Liverpool, who have already won the League Cup and are in the running to win three more competitions, United are facing the prospect of a fifth season without a trophy.

via Reuters