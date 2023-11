Reading Time: < 1 minute

Nov 30 (Reuters) – Lufthansa is to remain the sole shareholder of its aircraft maintenance business Lufthansa Technik after more than a year of deliberations on a possible divestment, the German airline group announced on Thursday.

As part of the release of its subsidary’s Ambition 2030 growth programme, Lufthansa’s executive board said it had decided not to pursue plans to sell a minority stake in Lufthansa Technik.

