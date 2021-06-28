Luxembourg PM Bettel tests positive for coronavirus

Reading Time: < 1 minute

POLITICO reports that Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel has tested positive for the coronavirus and gone into self-isolation.

“News of the positive diagnosis, announced by his office on Sunday, came just two days after Bettel attended a European Council summit with fellow EU national leaders.”

Bettel’s office has determined that none of the other leaders at the summit were among his “close contacts” as precautions such as mask-wearing and social distancing were observed, a Council official said.