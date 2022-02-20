Macron set for ‘last chance’ talk with Putin

Reading Time: 2 minutes

French President Emmanuel Macron is set to speak to Russia’s Vladimir Putin on Sunday in a “last possible” diplomatic bid to avert an invasion of Ukraine as US President Joe Biden will convene a rare Sunday meeting with his national security team amid White House warnings of an attack “at any time”.

Macron’s last ditch diplomatic bid comes even as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called on his country’s Western allies to stop “a policy of appeasement” towards Moscow.

Following Macron’s February 7 meeting with Putin in Moscow, Sunday’s conversation between the two leaders constitutes “the last possible and necessary effort to avoid a major conflict in Ukraine”, according to the Élysée presidential palace.

Over the weekend, civilians were evacuated from increasingly barraged front line regions where Kyiv said Saturday two of its soldiers had died in an attack – the first fatalities in the conflict in more than a month.

The Kremlin insists it has no incursion plans, but its test-firing of nuclear-capable missiles Saturday did little to alleviate tensions.

“Every indication indicates that Russia is planning a full-fledged attack against Ukraine,” NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said.

US President Joe Biden, who earlier said he was “convinced” Russia would invade in the coming days, is convening a rare Sunday National Security Council meeting over the crisis.

US and EU officials have said they believe Moscow is attempting to fabricate a pretext for its offensive by having proxy outlets put out false information about violence in rebel-held enclaves in eastern Ukraine.

Photo – French President Emmanuel Macron. EPA-EFE/THIBAULT CAMUS / POOL

Read more via France 24/AFP