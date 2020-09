Reading Time: < 1 minute

Local authorities in the Spanish capital Madrid launched a plan to avoid the spreading of coronavirus, from 21 September, limiting journeys of people residing in 37 health areas of the region.

Around 855,000 residents can only leave their neighbourhoods to go to work, go to university or visit a medical center, among others.

More than 200 local policemen will randomly control residents to prevent infringements.

A waitress prepares several drinks to go to some clients at a bar counter, sealed to avoid the clients have their drinks over it, at the bar of a hostel in the neighborhood of Vista Alegre in Madrid, Spain, 21 September 2020.

Via EPA-EFE/ANTONIO GALLEGO

