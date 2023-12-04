Maersk to invest more than $500 mln to boost South-East Asia supply chain

Reading Time: < 1 minute

COPENHAGEN, Dec 4 (Reuters) – Danish shipping company Maersk on Monday said it will invest more than $500 million to expand its supply chain infrastructure in South-East Asia.

Maersk intends to scale up its warehousing and distribution in the region by up to 50% and expects to add nearly 480,000 square metres of capacity across Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia and the Philippines by 2026, it said.

The planned three-year investment aims to strengthen supply chain resilience and lower the cost of trade, which tends to be two to three times higher in certain Asian markets, Maersk added.

