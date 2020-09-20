Major ICIJ ‘explosive’ leak to be published on Sunday

Reading Time: < 1 minute

What is deemed to be an “explosive international financial investigation of historic scale” led by BuzzFeed News and ICIJ is expected to be released this evening.

The operation involved over 400 reporters from 88 countries. The leak is expected to expose trillions in banking secrets.

In a tweet, the ICIJ said that the leak exposes how money looted from government treasuries, scammed from pensioners, and generated through drug sales has been hidden across the world.

There are $2 trillion in suspicious transactions being disclosed.

Earlier in September, the US Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) is aware that various media outlets intend to publish a series of articles based on unlawfully disclosed Suspicious Activity Reports (SARs), as well as other sensitive government documents, from several years ago. As FinCEN has stated previously, the unauthorized disclosure of SARs is a crime that can impact the national security of the United States, compromise law enforcement investigations, and threaten the safety and security of the institutions and individuals who file such reports.

FinCEN has referred this matter to the U.S. Department of Justice and the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Inspector General.

Developing Story

