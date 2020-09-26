Majority of British public believe Duke and Duchess of Sussex should lose royal titles

Reading Time: < 1 minute

More than two thirds of Britons believe the Duke and Duchess of Sussex should have their royal titles taken away from them, a new survey suggests.

The study for Tatler magazine also showed the majority of respondents believed the Duchess, an American citizen, should not be commenting on US politics.

It comes as the couple this week drew criticism for participating in a Time 100 video urging Americans to vote, which was perceived as critical of President Donald Trump.

The data, conducted last month by research consultancy Savanta Comres, polled 4,174 British adults, only taking results from those who expressed an opinion when questioned.

It found 68 per cent agreed Harry and Meghan should have their titles as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex taken from them, following their step down from royal life and their move to the US.

A total of 63 per cent agreed Meghan, although American, should not be commenting on US politics. And 35 per cent concurred that the duchess “wants to be president of the United States one day”.

Tatler magazine recently clashed with Kensington Palace over an article about the Duchess of Cambridge, eventually removing a series of claims from the story after accusations they were cruel, sexist and inaccurate.

