Mallorca Airport halts operations due to security incident

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Palma Airport has been shut down “for security reasons”. According to airport sources quoted by Majorca Daily Bulletin, an Air Arabia flight en-route from Morocco to Turkey made an emergency landing in Palma because a passenger with diabetes needed urgent treatment.

While Emergency Services personnel were taking the patient off the plane, several Morroccan passengers ran down the stairs and fled across the runway.

Between 15 and 20 passengers from an Air Arabia Maroc flight to Istanbul, that diverted to Mallorca due to an alleged medical emergency, ran onto the airfield and runways. In response, all taxiways and runways were closed for aircraft and a large-scale police operation was launched.

Spanish airport operator Aena confirmed there has been a security incident involving a flight, but has not immediately provided further details on the situation. The last aircraft to arrive before the closure was a Eurowings flight from Munich, landing at 8:10 pm local time. A total of 13 flights were diverted to other airports in Spain, according to Aena.

At 11:50 pm on Friday, flight operations at Palma de Mallorca Airport (IATA: PMI) resumed, when a small cargo aircraft took off as the first departure since the temporary closure.

Majorca Daily Bulletin / IFN News

Photo View of Royale Air Marroc’s plane after an emergency landing at Palma de Mallorca’s Airport, Balearic Islands, Spain, 05 November 2021. The plane landed in the airport after a passenger begun to feel bad and required medical attention. EPA-EFE/CATI CLADERA