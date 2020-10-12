Malta-24 News Briefing – Monday 12 October 2020

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

PM rules out closing airport, rejects calls for public health emergency

Closing the airport to stop the recent surge in coronavirus cases is not on the cards, Prime Minister Robert Abela declared on Sunday. Speaking during a Labour Party event, Abela said the airport would remain open but with increased safety measures.

“The way forward is not closing the airport, but safe travelling,” he said. Abela also rejected calls to declare a public health emergency, as he argued that this will only cause more panic and fear.

“Life cannot stop, and we have to learn to live with it. I understand that this is a new reality not only for Malta but for the whole world, but we must find other ways to continue living our lives in a safe manner,” he said.

The PM also discussed the Budget which will be launched today week, saying that this will be based on many important themes, however one of the main themes relates to protecting the young and the poor, Abela said.

Country is in economic and health crisis – PN leader

“The country is passing through an economic and health crisis and the first thing we need to do is strengthen economy”. PN leader Bernard Grech said this yesterday during an interview on NET TV, slamming government for basing the economy on quantity and consumption, adding that they built an economy on sand which is now being affected as the tides come in.

He said that the PN wants to extend the Wage Supplement until March, and urged that a masterplan for the economy be created and that the government not manage the economy by crisis. He said that people maynot have lost jobs, but lost hours of work, showing on books as being employed but with low take home pay.

Grech also tackled the latest controversy on the devolution of land to hunters in Miżieb and Aħrax. The newly-elected leader criticised the government for trying to hide the deal, and to create a wedge between the hudge and the general public.

“The balance we need to find is that everyone can enjoy public land. We know hunters go there to hunt, but know that a number of others go for recreation, to walk , enjoy nature. “Hiding things creates suspicion. Government signed the contract to avoid public scrutiny,”

Covid-19 Update

A 67-year-year-old man has become the 42nd victim of COVID-19 in Malta, and one of the youngest.

He passed away on Sunday at Mater Dei Hospital, where he was being treated in intensive care.

The Health Ministry’s daily bulletin reported that there were 95 new Covid-19 cases registered in the previous 24 hours. The total number of active cases is 768, in view of 30 recoveries reported in the past 24 hours.

CDE News

Like this: Like Loading...