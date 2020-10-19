Malta-24 News Briefing – Monday 19 October 2020

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Budget 2021 to be announced this evening

Finance Minister Edward Scicluna will this evening deliver Government’s Budget for 2021, the first one under PM Robert Abela’s administration. “The budget will serve to bring courage, hope and reassurance, while incentivizing consumption,” Abela said during a political event.

Abela said that government’s contribution to social measures will triple, up from €35 million to €100 million, adding that the focus will be on the strengthening of the economy and the assurance of jobs. The Prime Minister said the budget will reflect the Government’s social soul, including through measures aimed at pensioners.

He also announced that government’s wage supplement will continue, while also declaring that people will receive another round of vouchers.

Covid-19 Update – President, Leader of the Opposition react

Malta registered 142 new Coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours. This brings the total of active cases to 1347. Over the past 124 hours there were 2404 swab tests and 52 recoveries. Since the start of the pandemic, 4628 cases were registered.

Malta’s Covid-19 reproduction number has from 1.18 to 1.52 in the past week, statistician Vincent Marmara has said.

The current situation in Malta with regards to COVID-19 is one of concern and is creating anxiety and worry in all sectors, President George Vella said on Sunday.

In a statement, the President said that he felt such a situation should lead to everyone toeing the same rope and offering full cooperation at all levels. “While it is good to criticise shortcomings in a constructive manner, it is also good to recommend good practice which had given encouraging results in other countries. However, nothing should hinder everyone’s collective effort in the fight against the virus.”

Health Superintendent being muzzled – PN

Malta’s COVID-19 situation is out of control because Prime Minister Robert Abela failed to take timely decisions, PN leader Bernard Grech said, adding he believes Superintendent Charmaine Gauci is not being allowed to take decisions.

Speaking on the Nationalist Party’s media on Sunday, Grech said Malta has growing number of new COVID-19 cases because Abela continues to sweep problems under the carpet.

“People are questioning how Abela is saying everything is under control. Had our prime minister been more responsible, our tourism industry would not have been in the dire situation it is in.

