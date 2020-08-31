Malta-24 News Briefing – Monday 31st August 2020

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Updated 0837 – Newspaper Review

The Times leads with the arrest of a third suspect in the Sliema double murder after he fled from Malta. A joint operation between Maltese and Spanish police captured the wanted man at a hotel in Cadiz, Spain.

L-Orizzont says that the third suspect in the murder of Chris Pandolfino and Ivor Maciejovski will begin proceedings in Spain before he is extradited to Malta. Two other suspects are held in custody by the Maltese police.

In-Nazzjon says that a Danish man was arrested in Spain in connection with the murder in Sliema on 18 August. The police issued a European Arrest Warrant after it received a tip-off that the man had fled to a Schengen-area country.

The Independent questions hotelier Tony Zahra who confirmed the White Rocks Development Consortium’s commitment to the proposed project. Plans for a mixed-use complex were first announced in January 2018.

The Times reports that Bernard Grech has dismissed calls by PN deputy leader Robert Arrigo to drop out of the leadership contest against Adrian Delia. Grech said that it would be a disservice to the party if he were to abandon the race now.

The Independent speaks to an operator in the school transport service which said that providers have not yet been informed about any new procedures. Education Minister Owen Bonnici said that the government is determined to open schools on 28 September.

In-Nazzjon reports that the state witness in the Caruana Galizia case, Melvin Theuma, was rushed to Mater Dei on Sunday. The reason for hospitalisation is not yet known, but the paper is informed that it is not connected to the self-harm he sustained in July.

L-Orizzont says that individuals who sent Maria Efimova a series of questions about the status of her application for whistleblower have not heard back after six days. Efimova ran a crowdfunding campaign at the beginning of the year.

Covid-19 Malta update

An 86-year old man has become the 12th victim of Coronavirus in Malta, the Health Ministry announced on Sunday. The man was admitted to hospital on August 23rd. As is the procedure in hospital admissions, the man was given a swab test and it resulted to be positive the day after.

Earlier, the Ministry said that Malta had reported 5 new cases of COVID-19 and 69 recoveries. s registered 1, the Health Ministry said on Sunday. PM Robert Abela yesterday insisted that Government has always sought to find a balance between safeguarding the people’s health and economic development.

Malta’s COVID-19 reproduction factor has decreased to 1.39 according to statistician Vincent Marmara.

Sliema double murder: third arrest

A third person allegedly involved in the Sliema double murder was arrested this afternoon in a hotel in Cadiz, Spain, following collaboration between Spanish and Maltese police with Interpol’s support.

The police have already charged two men, Daniel Muka and Viktor Dragomanski, with the murders and had indicated that a European Arrest Warrant was issued on a third suspect who had fled the country.

PN leadership campaign

Leadership contender Bernard Grech has dismissed requests to drop out of the race, insisting that doing so at this point would be a disservice to the party. Earlier, current Deputy Leader Robert Arrigo had offered his post should Grech opt out of the context.

The Times of Malta reports that according to its sources, this was not the first time that the Delia camp had made overtures to Grech, saying similar offers had been made and rejected in recent weeks. Adrian Delia has pushed the argument that the race will further split the party, while Bernard Grech has insisted that he plans to reconcile opposing groups within the Party.

Voting is expected in October after the completion of a due-diligence progress.

