Malta-24 News Briefing – Sunday 8 November

MaltaToday Opinion Poll – Maltese oppose lockdown – Parties register increase in support

Malta Today publishes survey results showing that 53 percent of people are against a lockdown while 37 percent are in favour. Almost one in every ten respondents said they are unsure about the issue.

Still, with a seven-day average of new infections over the past week stood at 128 new cases per day, Prime Minister Robert Abela has ruled out a lockdown when he shut down speculation over an unofficial list of new stricter measures was doing the rounds on social media. – Read more here.

Another survey shows that both the PL and the PN have registered increases in support over the past month, with the Labour Party rising to 44.2 percent and the Nationalist Party climbing to 32.4 percent. Approval ratings were also up for both party leaders.

Prime Minister and Opposition Leader congratulate President-elect Biden

Prime Minister Robert Abela and Opposition Leader Bernard Grech joined a number of international leaders in congratulating US President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on their election victory

In a tweet, PM Abela described the new Democratic President as “inspiring”. He was joined by Opposition Leader Bernard Grech who said that this was a testing yet rewarding result for a man who stood up to be counted and prioritised the value of people in his politics.

Malta and France agree to cooperate on migration

The Minister for Foreign and European Affairs, Evarist Bartolo and the Minister for Internal Affairs, National Security and Law Enforcement, Byron Camilleri, met the French Minister for Internal Affairs, Gérald Darmanin. During a bilateral meeting the three Ministers agreed to cooperate better on the common immigration problem so as to address its challenges, to fight against terrorism with radicalism also on the agenda.

The Ministers agreed that the fight against criminal organisations has to be strengthened, particularly those involved in human trafficking and consequently putting lives in danger with perilous and illegal voyages towards Europe. Malta and France discussed measures to strengthen cooperation between EU countries and African countries in the Central Mediterranean region transition areas and particularly in the context of the negotiations of the New Pact of the EU regarding Asylum and Immigration.

Covid-19 Update: 75th death reported

Another person died from Covid-19 on Saturday, Health authorities said, as they announced the passing away of a 92-year old. The man becomes Malta’s 75h victim.

Meanwhile, 146 new cases were identified in the previous 24 hours, taking the country’s total to 7,039. There were in total 168 recoveries, thereby reducing the active case tally. A round milestone of 5,000 recovered persons was reached yesterday.

In an interview on The Times of Malta, published in print this morning, Health Minister Chris Fearne said that the number of COVID-19 cases in Malta is likely to increase “significantly” as autumn turns to winter.



“It’s not going to be easy,” the minister said of the upcoming months. “If anything, the numbers are expected to increase and to increase significantly.”

PN leader to contest 5th and 11th districts

Opposition and Nationalist Party Leader Bernard Grech will be contesting his first general election on the 5th and 11th electoral districts. The fifth district covers Birzebbuga, Kirkop, Mqabba, Hal Farrug (Hal Luqa), Qrendi, Safi and Bubaqra (Zurrieq). The 11th district includes Mdina, Attard, Mosta and Burmarrad (St Paul’s Bay).

The PN also approved a number of other candidates, among them criminal lawyer Joe Giglio, Graham Bencini, President of the PN Professional Forum as well as Angela Coleiro, the first ever trans woman to contest the general election.

