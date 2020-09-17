Malta-24 News Briefing – Thursday 17th September 2020

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Migration, rule of law on top of agenda in EU Council President visit

EU Council President Charles Michel said that the EU should provide further resources for border control, cooperation with third countries and better asylum mechanism during a meeting with Maltese PM Robert Abela.

The latter highlighted the challenges being faced by Malta, noting that Libya was a helpful partner on the matter. Abela said that the EU must support the North African country, both by facilitating the kickstarting of oil production as well as the provision of more resources for its coast gurard.

To do this, oil production needs to be kickstarted in Libya once again. Libya’s coast guard also needs more resources. And ultimately the criminal groups that profit from migrant smuggling need to be addressed.

On the subject of rule of law, Abela said that this was one of his main priorities on taking over his position and that substantial progress has been registered.

Michel also visited the Armed Forces of Malta’s Air Wing in Luqa. Together with Prime Minister Robert Abela and Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri, Michel was taken on board an AFM helicopter for a surveillance flight, during which Abela said that it was a rare sight that no boat carrying migrants was identified during the flight.

Covid-19 Update

Health authorities reported a record number of coronavirus cases in Malta, 106, the first-ever three-digit increase since the onset of the crisis.

The authorities said that this number was found from 2,470 tests. From yesterday’s cases, 35 were related to existent clusters.

Prof Charmaine Gauci said that “a number of today’s new cases are from homes from the elderly, while a good number are sporadic. These are the worrying cases as they are the ones that spread in the community. Several are related to workplace and family clusters,” she added.”

Teachers’ Unions request re-opening of school postponement

In the wake of yesterday’s developments, both major educators’ unions have pushed for a postponement of the re-opening of schools, currently scheduled for the last week of September.

“The MUT is not satisfied that the implementation of measures proposed for schools will protect effectively the health and safety of all concerned… as things stand, schools are simply not ready to reopen and solutions are lacking,” the union said

On its part the UPE said that “the situation is unsustainable and with the opening of schools on the 28th of September 2020, the number of cases will definitely increase to unsustainable numbers thus putting a burden on our health care system”.

The Union also reserved the right to issue industrial action on its members if this request is denied.

CDE News

