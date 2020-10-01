Malta-24 News Briefing – Thursday 1st October 2020

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Covid-19 Update

Malta’s COVID-19 mortality rate is topping European charts according to latest data by the ECDC. Taking into consideration the 14-day cumulative number of deaths, at 3.6 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants, Malta has now overtaken Spain as the worst affected country in terms of deaths. 22 persons have lost their lives in Malta in September.

Speaking to The Times of Malta, Health Superintendent Prof Charmaine Gauci said that most COVID-19 victims had a pre-existing heart condition called congestive heart failure, which is most common in older people.

On the positive side, health authorities have reported a second-consecutive strong level of recoveries (78), which considering the number of new cases (23) has taken the level of active cases to 462, a drop of more than a 100 over the past 48 hours.

Public gatherings limited to 10

The limit for the number of people that can group themselves together was dropped from 15 people to 10 people. The Health Ministry announced this measure yesterday, with immediate applicability as from today.

The Ministry said that the measure is coming into effect after consultation with the Superintendent of Public Health in order to further limit the spread of Covid-19.

AG advised against action on Nexia BT

Attorney General Peter Grech had advised the Malta’s Accountancy Board not to sanction Nexia BT and its partners while investigations into them were ongoing. This was revealed during yesterday’s Court sitting in the public inquiry on the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia.

“We were always advised not to take disciplinary action until the judicial process was wrapped up,” board chairman Peter Baldacchino said.

“The attorney general told us that action by the Accountancy Board could obstruct ongoing proceedings,” he said, adding later that the board was “always” given that legal advice, including by private lawyers engaged by the board.

EU gives mixed assessment in rule of law report

The first-ever report by the European Union’s executive on rule of law gaps across the bloc, singled out challenges to media and the judiciary as key risks to upholding democratic standards.

The report said the coronavirus has served as a “stress test” of rule of law resilience across the bloc and that some emergency measures adopted by national governments to tackle the pandemic went too far.

The report provided a mixed reaction in its overview of development in Malta. It welcomed the recent approval of a string of new legislation aimed at improving the judicial system and separation of powers, but notes that the country’s track record in securing convictions in high-level corruption is lacking.

CDE News

