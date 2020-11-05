Malta-24 News Briefing – Thursday 5 November

Reading Time: < 1 minute
Morning Briefing
Prison escape thwarted
Daniel Muka, one of the men accused of murdering Christian Pandolfino and Ivor Maciejowski in a Sliema apartment last Summer, was planning to escape from prison but was found out by guards.
Muka had been caught in possession of several illicit items. A home affairs ministry spokesperson has said that Muka was found in possession of material which was shaped into a tool or weapon.
The incident happened last month and a magisterial inquiry is under way.
Four die with Covid-19
Four men died of Covid-19 throughout Wednesday. Three of them were in their 80s while one of the victims was 63. This takes the death tally to one short of 70.
Health authorities reported 84 new cases in the previous 24 hours, with 167 recoveries, bringing the number of active cases down to 1853.
The new infections were identified through 3044 swab tests.
CDE News
5th November 2020
Italy’s government has approved new restrictions to tackle the second wave of the coronavirus epidemic and curb a steady rise in deaths and hospital admissions.
Under previous decrees gyms, cinemas and theatres were already closed and restaurants...
5th November 2020
1492 - Christopher Columbus 1st learns about growing and harvesting maize (corn) from Cuba's indigenous population
1556 - Second Battle of Panipat: Hindu Emperor of north India Hem Chandra Vikramaditya defeated by forces of Mughal ...
5th November 2020
The European High-Performance Computing Joint Undertaking, which pools European resources to buy and deploy world-class supercomputers and technologies, co-signed a contract worth €144.5 million to acquire the LUMI supercomputer.
View a...
5th November 2020
Gold firmed on Thursday as investors were cautiously optimistic Democrat Joe Biden would edge past President Donald Trump in a tight race to the White House, boosting the likelihood of more economic stimulus.
However, chances of a policy deadlock...
5th November 2020
Police in riot gear block off an exit ramp as hundreds of protesters were arrested shortly after they marched onto Interstate 94 in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA.
Protesters were reacting to Donald Trump's presidency and his threat to challenge th...
5th November 2020
Oil dropped on Thursday as Democrat Joe Biden edged closer to the White House in a nail-biting U.S. presidential election but the Republicans look likely to retain Senate control, decreasing the chances of any huge COVID-19 relief package.
U.S. W...
5th November 2020
The race to the White House remains too close to call - as ballots continue to be counted in several swing states.
Many Americans feel this is the most important US election in a generation, and are enduring a tense wait to find out who will ...
5th November 2020
5th November 2020
The European Union's Brexit negotiator said on Wednesday "very serious divergences" remained in trade talks with Britain and suggested the bloc would rather accept disruptions in commerce in eight weeks' time than yield on its key demands.
Britai...
5th November 2020
President Donald Trump’s campaign filed lawsuits Wednesday in Pennsylvania, Michigan and Georgia, laying the groundwork for contesting battleground states as he slipped behind Democrat Joe Biden in the hunt for the 270 Electoral College votes needed...
