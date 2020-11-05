Malta-24 News Briefing – Thursday 5 November

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Morning Briefing

Prison escape thwarted

Daniel Muka, one of the men accused of murdering Christian Pandolfino and Ivor Maciejowski in a Sliema apartment last Summer, was planning to escape from prison but was found out by guards.

Muka had been caught in possession of several illicit items. A home affairs ministry spokesperson has said that Muka was found in possession of material which was shaped into a tool or weapon.

The incident happened last month and a magisterial inquiry is under way.

Four die with Covid-19

Four men died of Covid-19 throughout Wednesday. Three of them were in their 80s while one of the victims was 63. This takes the death tally to one short of 70.

Health authorities reported 84 new cases in the previous 24 hours, with 167 recoveries, bringing the number of active cases down to 1853.

The new infections were identified through 3044 swab tests.

CDE News

Like this: Like Loading...