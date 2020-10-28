Malta-24 News Briefing – Wednesday 28 October 2020

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Updated 0810: Newspaper Review

Malta Today speaks to Vincent Muscat’s lawyer who said that the Prime Minister should recuse himself on the pardon request by his client after it emerged that Abela was the legal representative of the Agius brothers, named as the suppliers of the bomb in the murder.

The Times reveals that Finance Minister Edward Scicluna will retire from politics in November after seven years. The paper says that newly co-opted MP Clyde Caruana is touted to replace him in a reshuffle on the front benches.

The Independent reports on a fire that broke out at a WasteServ facility in Marsa on Tuesday morning. There were no injuries but the Civil Protection Department warned people in the area to keep their windows shut until the fires spewing toxic smoke were controlled.

In-Nazzjon says that an 80-year-old woman and a 70-year-old man died of Covid-19 on Tuesday, raising the number of casualties to 55. Active coronavirus cases on Tuesday stood at more than 1,900.

L-Orizzont follows the Budget reply by Prime Minister Robert Abela who said that the government is looking at March as the month when the country will leave the pandemic behind and come fast “off the blocks”.

The Times quotes the Prime Minister who said that government measures this year have saved some 100,000 jobs. Robert Abela said that the Budget announced last week looks at the next 10 years.

In-Nazzjon quotes PN Leader Bernard Grech who said that the party has a mission to rid the country of corruption and place people at the centre of politics. Grech was reacting to the Budget speech by the Prime Minister.

L-Orizzont quotes doctor Frank Portelli who is urging the government to provide Vitamin D for free as part of the Pharmacy of Your Choice scheme. Dr Portelli said studies show that the vitamin reduces the risk of Covid-19.

The Independent quotes a statement by the hunting association San Umbertu calling on the government to introduce measures to counter ‘acts of provocation’ against its members following reports that a trapper was attacked by a couple last week.

L-Orizzont reports on progress on the Covid-19 vaccine developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca after trials produced ‘encouraging’ results among elderly people and younger participants in the tests.

PM says 100,000 jobs were saved, budget is for next ten years

Government has saved 100,000 jobs with four budgets in nine months, PM Robert Abela said yesterday in Parliament in the traditional speech a day after the Opposition’s leader response. He said that the budget for next year was a generous one that provides for the people despite the challenges of the pandemic, but it is also one which looks forward to the next ten years.

Countries around the world were brought to their knees due to the pandemic, he added, noting how Malta faced this challenge with “the best healthcare system we ever had in this country. We invested in our health sector, which allowed our workers to be prepared for the challenges brought by the pandemic.”

The Prime Minister also discussed the latest restrictions, particularly the closure of bars: “It was difficult but necessary, and we did what is necessary at this time. I understand that people have to work and earn a living, and I apologise to all those bar owners at the moment, but this is what is needed and necessary,” said Abela.

Referring to the strong trust ratings in the current Government, Abela said: “We are the best government in the history of Malta. It is this government that had come up with the best budget, and obtained the biggest financial package from the EU, a government of good governance, a government of businesses, of workers and of the people.”

Edward Scicluna to retire from politics

Edward Scicluna plans to retire from politics next month after seven years as finance minister, The Times of Malta reveals this morning.

Newly-nominated MP Clyde Caruana is being tipped as a possible replacement.

The report suggests that Scicluna will step down from both cabinet and parliament in the coming weeks, having delivered his last budget a week ago.

Scicluna told The Times that he had informed Prime Minister Robert Abela that he does not intend to contest another general election.

Covid-19 Update

Malta added two more deaths to its tally, aftr an 88-year-old-woman and a 70-year old man passed away between Monday night and Tuesday morning. The health authorities have reported 107 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of active cases up to 1,915. The latest daily bulletin reported that 85 patients have recovered.

